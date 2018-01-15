Southwest Louisiana arrest reports: Jan. 12, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest reports: Jan. 12, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jamie Garrett Stratton, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, failure to signal; Bond: $2,750

Isiah Andrelus Syas, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer

Brallyon Poydras, 26, Lafayette: Instate detainer

Clinton Oneal Jackson, 59, Lake Charles: Intent to produce, manufacture, distribute or possess drugs; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons; speeding; Bond: $105,000

Christopher Walter Reeder, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court

Carlos Contreras, 40, Philadelphia, PA: Attempt and conspiracy, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; Bond: $200,000

Jimmy Dewayne Mitchell, 39, Monroe: Federal detainer

Rachel Nicole Trahan, 36, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court

Jaxsyn Hadley Hext, 19, Dequincy: Battery; Bond: $10,000

Stephen Dewitt Green, 38, Reeves: Possession of drugs; Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia

