FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter returns with a vengeance this week

Today will be our best weather day of the week in terms of sunshine and milder temperatures by this afternoon as cold temperatures in the morning warm into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees by this afternoon. Look for light southerly winds to make for great outdoor conditions for all the Martin Luther King Day festivities and parades happening across all of Southwest Louisiana. Tonight will be relatively calm and not as frigid during the evening as temperatures drop through the 40s before midnight.

Our sunny stretch of weather quickly comes to an end after midnight tonight as an Arctic cold front moves through the state during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s by Tuesday morning and remain right at or just above freezing during the daytime hours. This combined with an upper level disturbance will begin to generate showers developing over NW Louisiana by early Tuesday morning, changing to snow as it moves southward.

Our atmospheric setup here in Southwest Louisiana is such that we will likely see a mixed bag of precipitation with a transition between rain, sleet, freezing rain and possibly snow before ending. Right now, the amount of moisture available is in question and could be the difference between little to no precipitation falling and enough to cause issues on bridges and overpasses by tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Right now, my forecast calls for little to no accumulation along and south of I-10, with areas north of I-10 receiving a light dusting to ½” of snow in addition to some light sleet or freezing rain accumulation.

The forecast is still subject to change as later computer models update with the latest weather conditions, so it’s important to pay close attention to the forecast if you’ll be on the road late tomorrow and tomorrow night.

The bigger story will be the brutally cold temperatures on the return for Tuesday and Tuesday night, with lows rivaling our hard freeze back a few weeks ago. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s will be widespread by Wednesday morning with another hard freeze Thursday morning with similar lows. Wind chills in the upper single digits and lower tens will be around by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Stay tuned to KPLC as this evolving weather situation unfolds, and be prepared for possible Winter Weather Advisories to be issued by the National Weather Service by later today in anticipation of the potential for winter weather Tuesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry