FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather continues Monday with wintry mix possible Tuesday

Tonight, temperatures will be slightly warmer. Lows will be in the lower 30s with a few places north of I10 in the upper 20s. You should not need to take any precautions overnight, especially if you are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will not be below freezing long enough. It will be another clear night, with no chance for rain.

Monday will be one of our warmest days this week. Temperatures will get close to the average in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. There will be lots of sunshine during the day, but the clouds will return in the evening and overnight. Around midnight, there will be mostly cloudy conditions. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 30s. So, you should not need to drip your faucets.

Tuesday will have our next cold front push through. As of now, there is a 30% chance for showers with mostly cloudy skies. Some of these showers could even be a wintry mix, but chance for snow is still low. North Louisiana will likely see the snow, but then the moisture will evaporate before it reaches far south enough to us. This will still need to be monitored in the next couple days on what our impacts in Southwest Louisiana are exactly.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be plenty of clouds around, and an upper level disturbance will make an appearance. This will bring rain chances up as early as Thursday evening. Thursday night looks to be the best time for showers. Then some rain will linger into Friday morning. Temperatures will be warm enough to prevent any snow, and likely prevent any wintry mix as well. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be back in the 60s.

Next weekend will also have a few clouds around. The rain chances are low on Saturday, and there could be a few showers. Sunday is the more likely day for rain. The rain chances go up to 30%. The temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.

As we start next week, it will be nice and sunny with little to no chance for rain. There will likely not be any clouds either! Temperatures will be a little bit cooler, but will still range around the average for this time of the year. This makes a great time to get outside!

