Hundreds attend 60th annual Fur and Wildlife Festival

Hundreds of people attended the 60th annual Fur and Wildlife Festival in Cameron Parish Saturday.

There was plenty of live music, rides and gumbo at Southwest Louisiana's "oldest and coldest" festival.

Some traveled as far as Alexandria to attend, and KPLC spoke to a few people to find out what they love about the festival.

"What I love the most is the cold weather, because I'm a polar bear," said Beverly Stineff. "I love the food, I love the gumbo, I love camping at the jetties, and I force my husband to bring me every year, and he's so sweet he brings me."

Fellow attendee Samuel Simon said he appreciates the history and culture of the festival.

"What I love the most about this festival is that I can walk up to anybody, whether it's the guy on the shrimp boat or whether it's the 12-year-old kid that got the camouflage, and they can tell me about where this festival started at, where's the cultural part," said Simon. "They can tell me because they're aware of it."

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Cameron Parish Junior Livestock Program and the valedictorian scholarship program for area high schools.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.