Hundreds attend 60th annual Fur and Wildlife Festival

The left lane of I-210 westbound is blocked on the Prien Lake Bridge due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Congestion has reached nearly 1 mile, according to DOTD.
Hundreds of people attended the 60th annual Fur and Wildlife Festival in Cameron Parish Saturday. There was plenty of live music, rides and gumbo at Southwest Louisiana's "oldest and coldest" festival. Some traveled as far as Alexandria to attend, and KPLC spoke to a few people to find out what they love about the festival.
Southwest Louisiana mugshots for January.
An arrest has been made in Wednesday night shooting in Westlake, according to authorities.
For the city of Westlake the new year isn't looking so bright. It's just over a week into 2018 and police are investigating a homicide. Police Chief Chris Wilrye says this is the first homicide the city's had in decades. He says despite what happened Wednesday, Westlake is a safe community, and he is doing everything he can to make sure it stays that way.
