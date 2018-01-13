Report: Gerrit Cole to Houston Astros from Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole is heading to Houston after spending the past five seasons (2013-2017) in Pittsburgh. Throughout those years Cole posted a 59-42 record and a 3.5 ERA in 127 Major League Starts.

Cole was the Pirates No. 1 pick overall in the 2011 draft, and had his best season in 2015 when he was a National League All-Star and finished fourth in Cy Young voting after going 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA in 32 starts.

The 27-year-old was the Pirates Opening Day starter last season and went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and 196 strike-outs in 33 starts. He finished this past season ranking tied for first in starts (33), third in innings pitched (203) and 10th in strikeouts.

This trade was made in exchange for right-handed pitcher Michael Feliz, infielder Colin Moran, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove and outfield prospect Jason Martin.

The announcement was made by Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.