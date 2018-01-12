Jennings Police Department warns public of scams

The Jennings Police Department is warning the community about two ongoing scams online.

Authorities said a fake law firm is claiming to work for the Jennings Police Department. The fraudulent company is threatening to issue warrants on citizens for failing to pay fines. The company is calling from the number 844-335-1076.

The second scam is a fake job listing for the JPD. Police warn anyone attempting to apply for this job to beware. Do not send any personal information to this website, because it is not being received by anyone at the Jennings Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.