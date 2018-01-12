CPSB scraps potential tax proposal

After a controversial tax proposal was voted down last April, residents of Ward 1, which includes Moss Bluff and Gillis, once again are saying no to more taxes.

Last week, The Calcasieu Parish School Board conducted a survey on a potential tax issue being placed on an upcoming ballot, which led to a public outcry on social media.

School board officials say after an assortment of discussions and results from the survey, they decided to cancel the tax proposal altogether.

Many residents like Butch Guidry oppose the tax proposal because of its similarities to the one that failed last April, in which 72 percent of voters in District 3 said no.

"You have a system that's out of whack," said Guidry. "That's why we oppose this tax. There's no accountability for the funds and there's no long-term plan for the education of our kids in this area."

If passed, that tax would have helped pay for several education-related projects in Ward 1. Guidry said the problem he and several others have is with the priorities of the school board when it comes to needs for the schools.

"What this renewal was going to do is set up a feature to create a surplus that far outweighed the building project," said Guidry. "That surplus could be used any way one board member chooses to use it, and that's what we're opposed to."

KPLC did reach out to school board members representing Ward 1 but they weren't available for an interview.

