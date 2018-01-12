SWLA arrest reports - Jan. 11, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report:

Derrick Ryan Small, 21, Many: Second-degree murder, intent to produce, manufacture or possess drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons during commission of crime or in presence of drugs, first-offense marijuana possession, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Bond: $1 million.

Therman Thibodeaux, 43, Lafayette: parole violation.

Samuel Dean Moore, 31, DeQuincy: Simple battery of the infirm, two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, entry or remaining after being forbidden, two counts of simple robbery. Bond: $45,000.

Kim Kirnell Murphy, 53, Port Allen: production, manufacturing, distributing or possession of drugs. Bond: $52,000.

Lance J. Deroche, 48, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Anthony Alexander McDaniel, 21, Lake Charles, Direct contempt of court, illegal use of drugs or drugs in presence of juveniles. Bond: $4,000.

William Douglas Vanwinkle, 53, DeQuincy: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, two counts cyberstalking, Beauregard Parish probation detainer. Bond: $35,000.

Brett Daniel Hebert, 29, Jennings: Jeff Davis detainer.

Lindsay Michelle Campbell, 26, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of court, two probation violations.

Walter Wellington Somers, 34, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $4,000.

Eric Shan Pine, 35, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia, violations of protective orders. Bond: $7,500.

Tevin James Edmonson, 26, Beaumont: Theft of goods from $500 to $1,500, direct contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.

Travis Jude Bergeron, 27, Arnaudville, Louisiana: Probation violation.

Kerie Anika Nails, 36, Beaumont: Theft of goods from $500 to $1,500. Bond: $5,000.

Ashton Raynal Joseph, 24, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Craig Cormier, 61, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse. Bond: $2,500.

Gregory Jerard Galentine, 25, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of Court.

Latoya Michelle Ellis, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, direct contempt of court, probation detainer.

Warren Lavell Washington, 32, DeQuincy: Drug possession of 28 grams but less than 200 grams; intent to produce, manufacture, distribute or possess drugs; drug possession; transactions involving drug proceeds, five counts of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $61,000.

Justin Matthew Vezina, 31, DeQuincy: Two direct contempts of court, probation detainer, Livingston Parish probation detainer.

Frederic Fletcher Burt, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Willard John Arabie, 52, Lake Charles: Direct contempts of court.

Kevin Ernesto Bustillo, 22, Sulphur: Battery.

Jamie Garrett Stratton, 41, Lake Charles: drug possession. Bond: $2,500.

Isiah Andrelus Syas, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Brallyon Poydras, 26, Lafayette: Instate detainer.

Clinton Oneal Jackson, 59, Lake Charles: Two counts intent to produce, manufacture, distribute or possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.