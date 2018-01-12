Lake Charles Police announce series of neighborhood meetings

The Lake Charles Police Department's Neighborhood Patrol Division has announced a series of upcoming meetings to encourage community involvement and neighborhood policing.

The meetings allow residents to become acquainted with neighborhood patrol officers, as well as offer input. The following meetings have been announced:

Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at Lanza Park, located at 609 Sycamore St.

Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Columbus Circle Recreation Center, located at 3520 Greinwich Blvd.

Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at Henry Heights Recreation Center, located at 801 E. School St.

According to the Lake Charles Police Department, the Patrol Division is the oldest, largest, and most visible unit of the department. The mission of the department is to protect the lives and property of citizens while maintaining a sense of well-being within the community.

