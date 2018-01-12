Pitkin couple sees house fire, springs into action - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pitkin couple sees house fire, springs into action

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Pitkin couple leaped into action when they saw a house on fire early Friday morning.

Curtis and Christie Nolen were traveling on La. 10 around 3 a.m. when they saw the house on fire, west of Pitkin, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page.

Curtis got out of the car and attempted to put out the fire while Christie called 911.

When Curtis's attempts to put out the fire were unsuccessful, he began to beat on the front door and yell loudly to get the attention of anyone in the home. Two adults and a child came to the door and Curtis was able to get them out. All three appeared to be dazed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Curtis then entered the home and made his way through heavy smoke to ensure there was no one else inside.

Deputies and firemen arrived just after he exited the residence.

Sheriff Sam Craft is commending the couple "for their immediate action and courage in assisting these residents."

No injuries were reported.

