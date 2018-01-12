East Calcasieu Solid Waste Convenience Center to reopen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

East Calcasieu Solid Waste Convenience Center to reopen

By David Bray, Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The East Calcasieu Solid Waste Center, located at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles, will reopen Thursday, Jan. 18, after being closed for two months for construction, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. 

Both the East and West (2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur) Solid Waste Convenience Centers have received upgrades in the past few months.

The East Calcasieu site expanded to allow for additional containers and increased capacity, and both sites received surface improvements and were equipped with new sheds for temporary storage of recyclable items.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

