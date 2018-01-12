Jeff Davis Sheriff: Armed felon wearing body armor captured - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeff Davis Sheriff: Armed felon wearing body armor captured

Posted By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Firearm found in Washington's Possession (JDPSO) Firearm found in Washington's Possession (JDPSO)
Jermaine Washington, Sr. (JDPSO) Jermaine Washington, Sr. (JDPSO)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

While serving a warrant Friday morning in Welsh, deputies encountered an armed felon wearing body armor, authorities said.

Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff's deputies went to a residence on Frances Street early on Jan. 12, 2018, to execute a search warrant regarding illegal drug activity, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. As deputies entered, an occupant identified as Jermaine Washington, Sr., ran but was quickly captured.

Washington, 45, was found with a firearm and was wearing body armor under his clothing. Deputies also found a small quantity of methamphetamine in the residence. Additional arrests are expected.

Washington has a lengthy criminal history including a dozen arrests across Louisiana and Texas including illegal drugs, violence, and sex offenses.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

