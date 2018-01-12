One dead following single-vehicle crash on La. 12 near Starks

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on La. 12 near Starks early Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Sgt. James Anderson with Troop D said troopers responded to the crash shortly before 5 a.m. on La. 12 near the community of Starks. A 2002 Nissan Sentra driven by Charles Bradley Roberts. 54, of Alexandria was headed west on La. 12 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle traveled off the highway in a slight curve and hit a tree broadside. Roberts, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office. No one else was in the vehicle.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second fatal crash investigated by Troop D this year, Anderson said. Excessive speed is strongly suspected of being the primary factor in both of these crashes.

