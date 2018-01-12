Investigators continue to search for killer in teenager's death - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Investigators continue to search for killer in teenager's death

Darlene Howard (Source: family) Darlene Howard (Source: family)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

Fifteen-year-old Darlene Howard is remembered by her family as happy-go-lucky. 

She loved her brothers, took care of her grandmother and was popular among people in Leesville.

One day, she walked to the mailbox and never returned.

A few weeks later, she was found dead in the woods at Fort Polk; she had been murdered.

We asked her mother if there was anyone who would want to hurt her daughter. She couldn't think of anyone and still, 38 years later, she wonders why anyone would want to take her daughter's life.

"The Sheriff's office did an investigation, did interviews, submitted items to the crime lab, but never developed a suspect," said Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft.

As Darlene's mother's health declines, she's searching for justice for her daughter. She believes someone, somewhere knows what happened to Darlene and she's begging anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators are now looking to see if there's a connection between the death of Howard, Tammy Call and Pamela Miller. 

All victims disappeared in the 1980s, were close in age and were found dead in the woods at Fort Polk.

If you have any information, call the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next cold front as cool temperatures stick around

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next cold front as cool temperatures stick around

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:36 PM EST2018-01-13 19:36:36 GMT
    More nice weather SundayMore nice weather Sunday

    Tonight, temperatures will go back to below freezing, and may even be colder than what we saw this morning. Everyone should see the 20s tonight, especially north of I-10. If you have any evening plans, be sure to dress in layers and bring your winter coat. There will be clear conditions tonight with no chance for rain. The temperatures will remain cool for Sunday, despite more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s, near 50 degrees. 

    More >>

    Tonight, temperatures will go back to below freezing, and may even be colder than what we saw this morning. Everyone should see the 20s tonight, especially north of I-10. If you have any evening plans, be sure to dress in layers and bring your winter coat. There will be clear conditions tonight with no chance for rain. The temperatures will remain cool for Sunday, despite more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s, near 50 degrees. 

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-01-13 17:39:54 GMT

    Southwest Louisiana mugshots for January. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Southwest Louisiana mugshots for January. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Arrest made, victim identified in Westlake shooting

    Arrest made, victim identified in Westlake shooting

    Jan 11, 2018 12:56 PM2018-01-11 17:56:00 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    An arrest has been made in Wednesday night shooting in Westlake, according to authorities. 

    More >>

    An arrest has been made in Wednesday night shooting in Westlake, according to authorities. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly