Investigators continue to search for killer in teenager's death

Fifteen-year-old Darlene Howard is remembered by her family as happy-go-lucky.

She loved her brothers, took care of her grandmother and was popular among people in Leesville.

One day, she walked to the mailbox and never returned.

A few weeks later, she was found dead in the woods at Fort Polk; she had been murdered.

We asked her mother if there was anyone who would want to hurt her daughter. She couldn't think of anyone and still, 38 years later, she wonders why anyone would want to take her daughter's life.

"The Sheriff's office did an investigation, did interviews, submitted items to the crime lab, but never developed a suspect," said Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft.

As Darlene's mother's health declines, she's searching for justice for her daughter. She believes someone, somewhere knows what happened to Darlene and she's begging anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators are now looking to see if there's a connection between the death of Howard, Tammy Call and Pamela Miller.

All victims disappeared in the 1980s, were close in age and were found dead in the woods at Fort Polk.

If you have any information, call the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.