FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and beautiful weekend with cold temperatures

For the rest of today, the sunshine will reappear and with make this day beautiful! There is no more chance for any rain today. Temperatures will remain cold through this evening, then go back to freezing overnight. The winds will also remain high creating a wind chill. So make sure to bundle up!

Tonight, the wind will calm down, so we will not have a big wind chill factor. Temperatures will still be very cold, though. Lows will be in the upper 20s. North of I-10 could see the lower 20s. If you have any evening plans tonight, or early morning plans on Saturday, be sure to dress in layers to stay warm.

The temperatures will remain cool over the next few days, including our weekend. There will be freezing temperatures again during the overnight hours. North of I-10 could see a freeze warning on a few of these nights. It will not be as cold as what we saw a few weeks ago, but you will need your winter coat again. Plus, you should make sure any exposed pipes outside are wrapped up and you can leave your faucets dripping overnight when temperatures are at their coldest.

The good news is that the weekend will be very beautiful and have lots of sunshine! There will be little to no chance for rain. If you do plan on getting outside, you just need to remember to bundle up. Especially if you plan to go to the Fur and Wildlife Festival. It will be beautiful outside, and perfect weather for all the cook offs!

Next week could have another cold front come through around Tuesday, and this might put us back in the freezing mark once again. This will still need to be monitored in the next couple days on what our impacts in Southwest Louisiana are exactly. As of now, there is a 30% chance for showers Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Some of these showers could be a wintry mix, but chances for snow are still low.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be plenty of clouds around, but the rain chances remain low. Temperatures will be warming back up over these two days, particularly on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s.

Next weekend will also have a few clouds around. The rain chances are low on Saturday, but there could be a few showers Sunday. The temperatures will be warmer, and we could see the 70s return! The rain on Sunday may cool us down a little bit. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

