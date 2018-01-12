Youth Mardi Gras ball to be held Saturday night

Tonight, temperatures will go back to below freezing, and may even be colder than what we saw this morning. Everyone should see the 20s tonight, especially north of I-10. If you have any evening plans, be sure to dress in layers and bring your winter coat. There will be clear conditions tonight with no chance for rain. The temperatures will remain cool for Sunday, despite more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s, near 50 degrees.More >>
Southwest Louisiana mugshots for January. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
An arrest has been made in Wednesday night shooting in Westlake, according to authorities.More >>
For the city of Westlake the new year isn't looking so bright. It's just over a week into 2018 and police are investigating a homicide. Police Chief Chris Wilrye says this is the first homicide the city's had in decades. He says despite what happened Wednesday, Westlake is a safe community, and he is doing everything he can to make sure it stays that way.More >>
Fifteen-year-old Darlene Howard is remembered by her family as happy-go-lucky. She loved her brothers, took care of her grandmother and was popular among people in Leesville. One day, she walked to the mailbox and never returned.More >>
