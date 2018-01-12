Youth Mardi Gras ball to be held Saturday night - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Youth Mardi Gras ball to be held Saturday night

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Area middle school students can put their Mardi Gras knowledge on display at the "National Association of University Women" Youth Mardi Gras Ball Saturday night.

Students will compete for the chance to claim a seat on the royal court, along with the opportunity to learn the history behind Mardi Gras. 

The ball lasts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Founders Hall, located at 2031 Opelousas St. in Lake Charles. 

