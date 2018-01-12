Geaux Teach at McNeese invites future educators to tour facilities

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound at the Calcasieu River Bridge due to a stalled dump truck. The right lane is blocked due to the stalled truck, and congestion has reached Enterprise Boulevard, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.More >>
While serving a warrant Friday morning in Welsh, deputies encounter an armed felon wearing body armor. Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff's deputy went to a residence on Frances Street early Jan. 12, 2018, to execute a search warrant regarding illegal drug activity. As deputies entered, an occupant identified as Jermaine Washington, Sr., ran but was quickly captured. Washington, 45, was found with a firearm and was wearing body armor under his clothing. Dep...More >>
The McNeese State University Department of Education Professions is hosting its first "Geaux Teach" event for area high school juniors and seniors who are interested in the teaching profession.More >>
Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam is every other Friday at 1 p.m.More >>
