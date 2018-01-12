Sunrise birthdays: Jan. 12

Tonight, temperatures will go back to below freezing, and may even be colder than what we saw this morning. Everyone should see the 20s tonight, especially north of I-10. If you have any evening plans, be sure to dress in layers and bring your winter coat. There will be clear conditions tonight with no chance for rain. The temperatures will remain cool for Sunday, despite more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s, near 50 degrees.