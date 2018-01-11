Community rallies for arrested Vermilion Parish teacher - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Community rallies for arrested Vermilion Parish teacher

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
ABBEVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

Three days after the arrest of Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave, people gathered together to support her at a community rally in Abbeville Thursday. 

"Today we're here to stand by her, and to call her friend, and to hope that all of this brings about some sort of positive change," said fellow teacher Jessica Riebel. 

Widespread support for Deyshia Hargrave from other teachers could be felt in Abbeville Thursday afternoon. 

The middle school teacher was arrested Monday after speaking out at a school board meeting, surprising many who knew her.

"I was shocked, and I heard myself say to Suzanne, 'They what?' " said Debbie Meaux, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators. 

It created outrage in local leaders. 

"As an elected official from here I feel the need to apologize," said Bob Hensgens, state representative for Vermilion Parish. "It should not have happened. Not coming from us."

But it also sparked change.

Wearing T-shirts and holding signs, they chanted "stand by Deyshia," until Hargrave took the stage. 

"I have been taught to stand up for what is right even when doing that is difficult, and I will continue to work towards that," said Hargrave. 

As Hargrave spoke to the crowd she pushed for change. 

And by standing up in that meeting, and again Thursday, she's created a movement much larger than she ever expected.

"I want my students and my children to be proud of me and I want them to see past my handcuffs and my arrest, and I want change to come from this," said Hargrave. 

The Louisiana Association of Educators has created a petition after what happened so they can keep the conversation going. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • World War II vet has #1 fan in great-grandson

    World War II vet has #1 fan in great-grandson

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:07 AM EST2018-01-12 11:07:18 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A World War two veteran and his great grandson have developed a special relationship the past few months, and it's all due to a classroom project. When Prien Lake Elementary third grader Henry Hoffpauir was choosing a theme for his shoe box Mardi gras float entry, he knew just what to do. He would honor his great grandfather, Delbert Pearce, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2.    #6   He like remembers a lot of stuff. He's super intelligent, should I say....

    More >>

    A World War two veteran and his great grandson have developed a special relationship the past few months, and it's all due to a classroom project. When Prien Lake Elementary third grader Henry Hoffpauir was choosing a theme for his shoe box Mardi gras float entry, he knew just what to do. He would honor his great grandfather, Delbert Pearce, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2.    #6   He like remembers a lot of stuff. He's super intelligent, should I say....

    More >>

  • Community rallies for arrested Vermilion Parish teacher

    Community rallies for arrested Vermilion Parish teacher

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-01-12 04:28:32 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Three days after the arrest of Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave, people gathered together to support her at a community rally in Abbeville Thursday. "Today we're here to stand by her, and to call her friend, and to hope that all of this brings about some sort of positive change," said fellow teacher Jessica Riebel. 

    More >>

    Three days after the arrest of Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave, people gathered together to support her at a community rally in Abbeville Thursday. "Today we're here to stand by her, and to call her friend, and to hope that all of this brings about some sort of positive change," said fellow teacher Jessica Riebel. 

    More >>

  • CPSO: Sulphur man arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

    CPSO: Sulphur man arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

    Jan 08, 2018 04:06 PM2018-01-08 21:06:00 GMT
    (Source - CPSO)(Source - CPSO)

    Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.

    More >>

    Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly