Sports Person of the Week - Torrell Levias

The Lake Arthur boy’s basketball team has come a long way since their one-win season in 2015. The Tigers now hold the 5th spot in the Class 2A power rating after earning wins over Barbe, Acadiana and Breaux Bridge.

“We’re worked hard. We won some games we shouldn’t have won and lost some I thought we should have won,” Freddie Thomassee said. “This year one of the reasons why we’re being successful is that those guys took their lumps.”

Power forward Torrell Levias has been a catalyst for the quick turnaround. The sophomore is averaging a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds a game.

“I work on my legs a lot, lifting weights,” Torrell Levias said. “I played football this year so it helped me get in the weight room. I’m a smaller center, so I have to work harder than most.”

“He really takes pride in his rebounding, he’s had some 40 rebound games,” Thomassee added. “I think he had a 40-rebound game in a loss and just kept us close. He’s relentless, relentless on the boards.”

Levias’ rise has been years in the making. As an eighth grader, he led Jeff Davis Parish in rebounding. His freshman season, he was first-team all-parish, an all-district MVP and All-State Honorable mention. His unselfishness and the confidence in his team, stands out.

“I give a lot of credit to them. We have a lot of talent. We shoot the ball well,” Levias said. “We have shooters, we have ball handlers. We have a lot of people we can sub in and out. I have been playing on this team since my 7th grade year. I’ve been playing with a lot of these boys for a long time; our chemistry is very well.”

“Everybody plays for Lake Arthur, no one plays for themselves,” Tomassee said.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.