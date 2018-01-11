Geaux Teach at McNeese invites future educators to tour faciliti - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Geaux Teach at McNeese invites future educators to tour facilities

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA -

McNeese State University will be opening its classrooms to high school students interested in pursuing teaching degrees.

The Department of Education Professions is hosting “Geaux Teach” for high school juniors and seniors Friday, Jan. 19.

The event will allow sixty students from 10 high schools in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes to get a look at what it takes to be a teacher.

Here's what is on the agenda for those students:

  • A tour of the facilities
  • Rotate through sessions about hands-on teaching
  • Participate in creative contests
  • Participate in a Q&A with McNeese faculty and students

The event is funded by a Pinnacle Excellence Award received by Dr. Katie Williams, assistant professor of education, in fall 2017. 

“With Geaux Teach, we want these interested students to come to our campus to experience what teaching is all about and what McNeese’s Education Professions Department has to offer,” says Williams.

Area school board members and school board personnel have been invited to the event.

Williams is excited to see the student response to the Geaux Teach event: “We want to interact with these students who share an interest in the teaching profession and have a passion to teach in the classroom.”

