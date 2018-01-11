Governor's office issues warnings ahead of cold snap

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone across Louisiana to be aware of freezing temperatures expected this weekend.

Some portions of the state in extreme Northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow, making it dangerous to be on the roads in those areas. House fires have also been a problem this winter during long periods of freezing conditions.

"Make plans now to deal with this latest round of winter weather," said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom in a news release. "Check on friends and loved ones who may need help dealing with this type of weather. Make sure you carefully use any heaters or other items used to keep your homes warm. Also, be sure to check the roads in areas where wintry conditions could become a factor."

On Saturday, Jan. 6, investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office determined that combustible items placed too close to a wood-burning stove caused a fatal residential fire in Lake Charles.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office encourages those using heating sources to incorporate a "three-foot rule," where there should be a space of at least three feet between a heating source and any combustibles such as furniture or decor. Ovens or open flame sources, such as candles, should never be used to heat homes.

