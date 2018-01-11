2018 SWLA Mardi Gras poster available

A World War two veteran and his great grandson have developed a special relationship the past few months, and it's all due to a classroom project. When Prien Lake Elementary third grader Henry Hoffpauir was choosing a theme for his shoe box Mardi gras float entry, he knew just what to do. He would honor his great grandfather, Delbert Pearce, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2. #6 He like remembers a lot of stuff. He's super intelligent, should I say....More >>
A World War two veteran and his great grandson have developed a special relationship the past few months, and it's all due to a classroom project. When Prien Lake Elementary third grader Henry Hoffpauir was choosing a theme for his shoe box Mardi gras float entry, he knew just what to do. He would honor his great grandfather, Delbert Pearce, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2. #6 He like remembers a lot of stuff. He's super intelligent, should I say....More >>
Three days after the arrest of Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave, people gathered together to support her at a community rally in Abbeville Thursday. "Today we're here to stand by her, and to call her friend, and to hope that all of this brings about some sort of positive change," said fellow teacher Jessica Riebel.More >>
Three days after the arrest of Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave, people gathered together to support her at a community rally in Abbeville Thursday. "Today we're here to stand by her, and to call her friend, and to hope that all of this brings about some sort of positive change," said fellow teacher Jessica Riebel.More >>
Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.More >>
Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.More >>
The official 2018 Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana poster is now available for purchase. Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana partnered with local artist Candice Alexander to create the poster, which is available in a variety of sizes. The poster can also be customized for specific Mardi Gras krewes.More >>
The official 2018 Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana poster is now available for purchase. Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana partnered with local artist Candice Alexander to create the poster, which is available in a variety of sizes. The poster can also be customized for specific Mardi Gras krewes.More >>
If there's a positive side to the firestorm that resulted from Deyshia Hargrave's arrest, perhaps it's the attention it brings to the issue of teacher salaries. Vermilion Superintendent Jerome Puyau says he supports pay increases not only for teachers but all school employees. And Puyau says he hopes they can soon return the focus to students and education. It has been difficult for Puyau to find his school system and himself thrust into a harsh national spotli...More >>
If there's a positive side to the firestorm that resulted from Deyshia Hargrave's arrest, perhaps it's the attention it brings to the issue of teacher salaries. Vermilion Superintendent Jerome Puyau says he supports pay increases not only for teachers but all school employees. And Puyau says he hopes they can soon return the focus to students and education. It has been difficult for Puyau to find his school system and himself thrust into a harsh national spotli...More >>