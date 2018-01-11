2018 SWLA Mardi Gras poster available

The official 2018 Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana poster is now available for purchase.

Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana partnered with local artist Candice Alexander to create the poster, which is available in a variety of sizes. The poster can also be customized for specific Mardi Gras krewes.

The artwork is available on a multitude of specialty items such as t-shirts, coffee mugs, keychains and more.

Prints, custom frames, custom krewe designs and specialty items are all available for purchase at Candice Alexander Art Studio located at 900 Ryan Street (first floor of the Charleston Hotel). Items can also be purchased at www.candicealexander.com.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.