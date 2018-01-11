2018 SWLA Mardi Gras poster available - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2018 SWLA Mardi Gras poster available

By David Bray, Producer
Connect
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The official 2018 Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana poster is now available for purchase.

Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana partnered with local artist Candice Alexander to create the poster, which is available in a variety of sizes. The poster can also be customized for specific Mardi Gras krewes.

The artwork is available on a multitude of specialty items such as t-shirts, coffee mugs, keychains and more.

Prints, custom frames, custom krewe designs and specialty items are all available for purchase at Candice Alexander Art Studio located at 900 Ryan Street (first floor of the Charleston Hotel). Items can also be purchased at www.candicealexander.com.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • World War II vet has #1 fan in great-grandson

    World War II vet has #1 fan in great-grandson

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:07 AM EST2018-01-12 11:07:18 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A World War two veteran and his great grandson have developed a special relationship the past few months, and it's all due to a classroom project. When Prien Lake Elementary third grader Henry Hoffpauir was choosing a theme for his shoe box Mardi gras float entry, he knew just what to do. He would honor his great grandfather, Delbert Pearce, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2.    #6   He like remembers a lot of stuff. He's super intelligent, should I say....

    More >>

    A World War two veteran and his great grandson have developed a special relationship the past few months, and it's all due to a classroom project. When Prien Lake Elementary third grader Henry Hoffpauir was choosing a theme for his shoe box Mardi gras float entry, he knew just what to do. He would honor his great grandfather, Delbert Pearce, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2.    #6   He like remembers a lot of stuff. He's super intelligent, should I say....

    More >>

  • Community rallies for arrested Vermilion Parish teacher

    Community rallies for arrested Vermilion Parish teacher

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-01-12 04:28:32 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Three days after the arrest of Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave, people gathered together to support her at a community rally in Abbeville Thursday. "Today we're here to stand by her, and to call her friend, and to hope that all of this brings about some sort of positive change," said fellow teacher Jessica Riebel. 

    More >>

    Three days after the arrest of Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave, people gathered together to support her at a community rally in Abbeville Thursday. "Today we're here to stand by her, and to call her friend, and to hope that all of this brings about some sort of positive change," said fellow teacher Jessica Riebel. 

    More >>

  • CPSO: Sulphur man arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

    CPSO: Sulphur man arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

    Jan 08, 2018 04:06 PM2018-01-08 21:06:00 GMT
    (Source - CPSO)(Source - CPSO)

    Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.

    More >>

    Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly