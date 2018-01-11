Rally for arrested Vermilion teacher held Thursday

Advocates of a Vermilion Parish teacher arrested Monday during a school board meeting held a rally Thursday afternoon showing their support for her.

Deyshia Hargrave, who teaches at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan, was arrested Monday during a Vermilion Parish School Board meeting when she objected to a pay raise for the superintendent, Jerome Puyau.

Hargrave was booked with remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer, but Abbeville's city attorney and prosecutor has said he won't file charges.

A viral video of Hargrave's arrest has caused widespread outrage, prompting death threats against Puyau, his staff and his family.

Hargrave returned to work Wednesday. She spoke at Thursday's rally, thanking her colleagues for their support.

