Boil advisory lifted for City of Oakdale

By KPLC Digital Staff
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

The boil advisory for the City of Oakdale has been lifted.

City officials asked residents to continue to be conservative with water usage as the temperature is predicted to be in the lower 20s Friday night. 

