FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front arrives today, bringing storms and cold temperatures

For the rest of today, we will have cloudy conditions and a cold front will arrive this afternoon. This front will increase our rain chances and decrease our temperatures. Rain chances are up to 70% for the day, then they go back down to zero by Friday. The rain should start as early as the afternoon around two or three o’clock.

There will likely be heavy rain and gusty conditions associated with the cold front. That will be the extent of any severe weather. Tornado and hail threats are very low.

The temperatures should have a big drop after the front passes. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 70s ahead of the front, then will drop to the 30s by Friday morning. That will end up being about a 30 degree drop in temperatures, in just a matter of a few hours!

So, on Friday, the sunshine will return, particularly by the afternoon, but it will be much cooler! Temperatures will struggle to get into the 50s in the afternoon. By Friday night, we will likely see the freezing temperatures return. So, any precautions you took a few weeks back, would be recommended to do again. Those precautions again are, bring plats and pets inside, and wrap any exposed pipes outside.

The temperatures will remain cool over the next few days, including our weekend. There will be freezing temperatures again during the overnight hours. North of I-10 could see a freeze warning on a few of these nights. It will not be as cold as what we saw a few weeks ago, but you will need your winter coat again. Plus, you should make sure any exposed pipes outside are wrapped up and you can leave your faucets dripping overnight when temperatures are at their coldest.

The good news is that the weekend will be very beautiful and have lots of sunshine! There will be little to no chance for rain. If you do plan on getting outside, you just need to remember to bundle up. Especially if you plan to go to the Fur and Wildlife Festival. It will be beautiful outside, and perfect weather for all the cook offs!

Next week could have another cold front come through around Tuesday, and this might put us back in the freezing mark once again. This will still need to be monitored in the next couple days on what our impacts in Southwest Louisiana are exactly. As of now, there is just a 20% chance for showers Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

By the end of the week, we will still have clouds around, but the rain chance goes down. Temperatures, meanwhile, go back up. We could see the 70s by next weekend!

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.