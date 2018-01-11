Arrest made, victim identified in Westlake shooting

An arrest has been made and the victim identified in a shooting that took place Wednesday night on Sampson Street in Westlake, according to authorities.

Officers with Westlake Police Department responded to shots being fired around 9:23 p.m. at 1601 Sampson Street, Chief Chris Wilrye said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot and lying face down on the ground. They administered CPR until Acadian Ambulance arrived. Ambulance personnel continued CPR but were not able to get a pulse. The victim was identified as Jalen Ortelli Handy, 20, of Westlake.

Derrick Ryan Small, 22, of Sulphur, was arrested without incident and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, Wilrye said. Small is charged with second-degree murder, drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of drugs, possession of marijuana and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

His bond is set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

Wilrye asks anyone with information to call the Westlake Police Department at 337-433-4151.

