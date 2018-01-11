MLK Festival in Lake Charles

It's set to be a special and busy weekend in Lake Charles with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Festival beginning Friday, January 12 and lasting through Monday, January 15.

The MLK Festival honors the courageous effort and sacrifices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



The festivities will start with the annual Memorial Breakfast, held at Glad Tidings Church on 3400 Texas Street, Friday at 7:30 A.M. The breakfast honors several deserving, outstanding individuals in the community. There will be guest speakers, music, and community heroes will be presented with the “M.L.K. Unsung Hero Award."



This event is open to the public and will be televised on KPLC-TV beginning at 9:00 A.M.



On Saturday, the Community Walk will take off at 8:00 A.M. from the Lake Charles Civic Center. Later that day, at 3:00 P.M., the Community Clean-Up gets underway from the Civic Center.

Events continue on Sunday, when performers from all over Louisiana will come together for the Gospel Extravaganza held at the Throne of Grace Fellowship located at 2401 6th Street in Lake Charles at 6:00 P.M. Admission is free and open to the public.

Then on Monday, the annual parade will roll through the streets of Lake Charles at 11:00 A.M., with the line-up beginning at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 8:30 A.M. Everyone is invited to take part in this fun-filled family event.



The Family Fun Day follows the parade at the Lake Charles Civic Center. You can enjoy wonderful music, great food, and lots of local vendors.

The MLK Festival is celebrating its 34th year anniversary and was chosen as a top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society for the first quarter of 2017. Details on these events and admission can be found at www.kzwafm.com or by calling Ms. Roxie Smith at 337-491-9955.



