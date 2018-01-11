Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Jan. 11

Jan. 11, 2018, Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report:

Dexter Joseph Allen, 30, Fenton: Drug possession. Bond $2,500.

Je'Markis Laron Goins, 17, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, resisting an officer. Bond: $10,000.

Gabriel Craig Sonnier, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons. Bond: $75,000.

Brian Keith Robinson, 27, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Paul Clayton Kennerson, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Anthony Roaul Bernard, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Cleveland Joseph Smith, 51, Iowa: Theft, prohibited acts, obstruction of justice.

Shallie Paige Miller, 22, Jennings: Direct contempt of court.

Keminey Ashom Davis, 17, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.

Jena Therese Guillory, 17, Iowa: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.

Clinton Jamal Jackson, 26, Lake Charles: Criminal damage to property.

Jerry Ryan Dawson, 28, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Shaun Deion Oakley, 35, Opelousas: Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, underage driving under the influence.

Shanikka Shante Lands, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, left at an intersection, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, display of plates. Bond: $18,000.

Latimore Thompson, 31, Bogalusa: Contempt of court.

Demarcus Jonavon Bias, 23, Lake Charles: Five counts of contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.

Barrett Joseph Lemaire, 31, Iowa: Use of unauthorized vehicle, simple burglary, theft, theft of a firearm, criminal damage t a property.

Aundrea Antoinette Andrepont, 42, Lake Charles: Five counts of probation violation.

Morgan Jamel Lyons, 38, Welsh: Two counts possession of a firearm by a felon, transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses, flight from an officer, possession of 400 grams or more of cocaine, instate detainer.

Sean Robert Griffiths, 36, Vinton: Contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things.

Chad Joseph Pearson, 30, Sulphur: Two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of controlled substance, prohibited acts.

David Joel Doyle, 32, Starks: Possession of marijuana, prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Bruce Kent Nolin, 54, Angleton, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Kent Alan Welch, 33, Starks: Possession of a controlled substance, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, prohibited acts. Bond: $1,000.

Louis Gene Vizia, 63, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possession with intent to sell narcotics.

Oscar Clifford Thomas, 61, Lake Charles: Battery.

Other arrests:

Kaylee Robinson, Elton: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics in the presence of minor children.

Kristopher Douglas, Allen Parish. Creation and operation of a meth lab.

David Stafford, Allen Parish: Possession of meth, creation and operation of a meth lab, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.