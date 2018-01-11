Teens eat laundry detergent in dangerous social media 'challenge'

A new and dangerous trend on social media is raising the concerns of doctors.

The laundry pod challenge or "Tide pod" meme shows teens consuming laundry pods like they would normal food.

Online users joke about how "tasty" the pods look... in some cases, even calling them the "forbidden fruit." One video on YouTube shows a young man popping the pod and pouring the liquid into a smoking device and smoking it.

Medical experts say the consequences of ingesting these products can be dire.

The packets can cause vomiting, throat burns and eye injuries, among other issues.

A spokesperson for Tide says their trendy packets are only meant for cleaning.

“Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes, and they're used safely in millions of households every day. They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children.”

