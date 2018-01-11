VIDEO: Sunrise birthdays - Jan. 11

We at KPLC would like to wish a very happy birthday to the following:

Brittin Devall - 11

Stacey Jr. - 18

Anyah Winbush - 16

Devin McCraney - 10

Have a great day!

If you want a birthday to air on Sunrise, submit a photo, name and age to birthdays@kplctv.com. Submissions must include a photo and first and last name.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.