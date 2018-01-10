Copy-Nicholls edges McNeese with 85-80 win on Peters' 26 points

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - Roddy Peters scored 26 points and Kevin Johnson had 19 on 8-of-10 shooting and Nicholls beat McNeese 85-80 on Wednesday night.

LaBarrius Hill's dunk with 32 seconds left brought the Cowboys to within 80-78 but Nicholls (10-8, 4-1 Southland Conference) made 5-of-6 free throws the rest of the way. Down 83-80, Myles Hutchinson missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Jahvaughn Powell's jumper with 7:18 to go put the Colonels up 63-62 and they never trailed again. McNeese led 43-41 at the break in a first half where neither team led by more than four (23-19, McNeese).

Nicholls got 17 points from Tevon Saddler, Kimani Jackson added 11 and Powell 10. The Colonels shot 31 of 58 (53 percent) from the field and had a 38-23 rebounding advantage.

Kalob Ledoux led McNeese (5-10, 2-3) with 17 points, Stephen Ugochukwu scored 15, James Harvey, 14, Quatarrius Wilson, 13 and Jacob Ledoux 10.

