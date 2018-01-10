Four arrested in DeQuincy drug bust

Four suspects were arrested in DeQuincy during the early morning hours on Wednesday in a multi-agency drug bust, according to Capt. Tom Threet with the DeQuincy Police Department.

The suspects have been identified as Warren L. Washington, 32, Omar Jones, 41, Tristin Jones, 44, and Emmanuella Watson, 19.

All suspects are facing charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana, codeine, drug paraphernalia, illegal use of U.S. currency, illegal possession of a weapon, and illegal drug use in the presence of a minor. Two weapons were recovered and over 200 grams of synthetic marijuana was found.

Authorities from multiple southwest Louisiana agencies were serving 3 arrest warrants in two separate locations in DeQuincy. The DeQuincy Police department, combined anti-drug team, CPSO ACT team, Lake Charles Police SWAT team, Sulphur narcotics, and agents from the FBI assisted in this drug bust.

More arrests are expected in this case as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.