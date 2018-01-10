Vermilion Parish superintendent speaks following arrest of teach - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vermilion Parish superintendent speaks following arrest of teacher

(Source: The Advertiser) (Source: The Advertiser)
ABBEVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A video showing Monday night's arrest of a Louisiana school teacher has gained worldwide attention.

The Vermilion Parish School Board has received threats and there's a rally in support of the teacher planned for tomorrow.

"We started receiving direct and indirect threats." said Superintendent Jerome Puyau, "We had some, 'you're this and you're that,' personals to me. But then it turned to, our secretary is picking up the phone, and people saying, 'You are going to die! Everyone's going to die!"

Never before has Vermilion Parish and Abbeville been thrust into the national spotlight like this and Puyau admits no school district wants to be thrust into the national spotlight in a negative light.

"Just like in a courthouse the bailiff, if someone's out of hand, will escort the people out. " he said "The judge does not say please escort. They walk up and escort them out."

In an interview earlier he said that teacher Deyshia Hargrave wasn't arrested because of what she said - dealing with teacher pay or anything else. He says it happened because she was not following the rules.

Were her rights violated? Puyau says that will likely be decided in court. 

He also says his three-year contract and $30,000 dollar pay raise are in effect. According to Puyau, the raise is well deserved after improvements in school performance.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rally for arrested Vermilion teacher held Thursday

    Rally for arrested Vermilion teacher held Thursday

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-01-11 22:59:49 GMT
    (Source: The Advertiser)(Source: The Advertiser)

    Advocates of a Vermilion Parish teacher arrested Monday during a school board meeting will hold a rally Thursday afternoon showing their support for her. KPLC will be livestreaming the rally. Mobile users can watch HERE.

    More >>

    Advocates of a Vermilion Parish teacher arrested Monday during a school board meeting will hold a rally Thursday afternoon showing their support for her. KPLC will be livestreaming the rally. Mobile users can watch HERE.

    More >>

  • Geaux Teach at McNeese invites future educators to tour facilities

    Geaux Teach at McNeese invites future educators to tour facilities

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-01-11 22:56:22 GMT

    McNeese State University will be opening its classrooms to high school students interested in pursuing teaching degrees. The Department of Education Professions is hosting “Geaux Teach” for high school juniors and seniors Friday, Jan. 19. The event will allow sixty students from 10 high schools in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes to get a look at what it takes to be a teacher. Here's what is on the agenda for those students: A tour of the facilities Rotate through ses...

    More >>

    McNeese State University will be opening its classrooms to high school students interested in pursuing teaching degrees. The Department of Education Professions is hosting “Geaux Teach” for high school juniors and seniors Friday, Jan. 19. The event will allow sixty students from 10 high schools in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes to get a look at what it takes to be a teacher. Here's what is on the agenda for those students: A tour of the facilities Rotate through ses...

    More >>

  • Governor's office issues warnings ahead of cold snap

    Governor's office issues warnings ahead of cold snap

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-11 22:51:56 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana GOHSEP)(Source: Louisiana GOHSEP)

    The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone across Louisiana to be aware of freezing temperatures expected this weekend. Some portions of the state in extreme Northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow, making it dangerous to be on the roads in those areas. House fires have also been a problem this winter during long periods of freezing conditions.

    More >>

    The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone across Louisiana to be aware of freezing temperatures expected this weekend. Some portions of the state in extreme Northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow, making it dangerous to be on the roads in those areas. House fires have also been a problem this winter during long periods of freezing conditions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly