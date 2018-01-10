MLK Day Holiday Trash Pickup - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

MLK Day Holiday Trash Pickup

MLK Day Holiday Trash Pickup

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles will observe  Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday on Monday, January 15, 2018. In honor of the day, Lake Charles City Hall will be closed, and there will not be any trash or garbage picked up on that day.

Changes in trash and garbage pickup are as follows:

       Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, January 16.

       Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, January 17.

       Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All other services of the Department of Public Works, including all Recycling Operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Ln, Wood Waste Facility, and Roving Green Truck) will be closed on Monday but will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday.
 

