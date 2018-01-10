Trump signs executive order to improve mental health resources f - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Trump signs executive order to improve mental health resources for Veterans

The Trump administration wants to ensure veterans have a smoother transition to life as a civilian.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday, January 10, with the hopes of improving mental health resources for veterans by providing up to a year of mental health treatment from the Veterans Affairs Department after being discharged.

The administration hopes this will reduce the alarming rate of veterans that commit suicide every day.

Marilyn Williams, who counsels veterans dealing with depression and P-T-S-D, said this executive order is important because of difficult it is for veterans to adjust to life back in the states.

"They're prepared to go to war but they are not prepared to come out of it," said Williams. "It's really important to get them during the first year to let them know what they're experiencing is normal in an abnormal circumstance.''

Veterans like David Frank agree, who served for 4 years including a tour in Iraq.

"We call them soldiers but they're still people too," said Frank. "Certain thing affects the mental psyche of people period. It doesn't matter what you're taught and how strong you are some things are going to affect you because you're human."

Frank believes it might actually be a better idea to evaluate a soldier's mental state before being deployed, but for now, this order is a good start.

"Sometimes the PTSD experience could happen early deployment or mid-deployment."

The new order will cost about $200 million a year to implement.

  Rally for arrested Vermilion teacher held Thursday

    Advocates of a Vermilion Parish teacher arrested Monday during a school board meeting will hold a rally Thursday afternoon showing their support for her. KPLC will be livestreaming the rally. Mobile users can watch HERE.

  Geaux Teach at McNeese invites future educators to tour facilities

    McNeese State University will be opening its classrooms to high school students interested in pursuing teaching degrees. The Department of Education Professions is hosting "Geaux Teach" for high school juniors and seniors Friday, Jan. 19. The event will allow sixty students from 10 high schools in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes to get a look at what it takes to be a teacher. Here's what is on the agenda for those students: A tour of the facilities Rotate through ses...

  Governor's office issues warnings ahead of cold snap

    The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone across Louisiana to be aware of freezing temperatures expected this weekend. Some portions of the state in extreme Northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow, making it dangerous to be on the roads in those areas. House fires have also been a problem this winter during long periods of freezing conditions.

