Central Library launches "Faces of Our Community" program

By KPLC Digital Staff
Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a "Faces of Our Community" program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.on Monday, Jan. 29. Attendees will be able to "check out" a "human book" for approximately 10 to 20 minutes. The goal is to listen to the participant's story, as well as ask questions that will help those asking questions have a better understanding of the topic they are sharing.

According to a press release from the City of Lake Charles, the theme of this month's event is freedom. Each participant chosen has an experience that reflects their struggles to obtain freedoms such as freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from fear, and freedom from want.  Those particular freedoms were outlined in Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1941 State of the Union address.

Participants include someone dealing with homelessness and local civil and LGBTQ rights activists.

The program is co-hosted by the Calcasieu Parish Public Library and the City of Lake Charles' Leadership Team of Community Diversity & Inclusion. The event is free and open to the public.

