240 W Prien Lake Rd

Lake Charles

337-479-2009

KD's Diner - where the party never stops!

Breakfast for dinner? Lunch at 3 am? Get what you want, when you want it at KD's! Full menu available 24 hours a day!

On the menu:

• Nachos

• Breakfast 24 hours a day

• Steak

• Beef tips

• Burgers

• Sandwiches & poboys

• Smothered potatoes

• Soup and salad



