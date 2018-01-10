14688 Hwy 165

Kinder

337-738-4243

Roy's Catfish Hut is a Kinder favorite!

Roy’s Catfish Hut has been cooking up the tastiest seafood around since 1998! Come visit us and we guarantee you leave with a full belly and a smile on your face! Our seafood is caught locally and always fresh to give you the best meal possible. We also have the best seafood chef’s around, they really know how to spice up your meal to perfection.

On the menu:

• Shrimp

• Oysters

• Steaks

• Burgers

• Famous catfish dinners



