Two Sulphur men arrested on burglary and theft charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two Sulphur men arrested on burglary and theft charges

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Joshua Jessie (Source: CPSO) Joshua Jessie (Source: CPSO)
Zachariah Jessie (Source: CPSO) Zachariah Jessie (Source: CPSO)

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office has arrested two Sulphur men who were found to be in possession of several stolen items, according to spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Deputies responded to a call on Dec. 21 in reference to a victim who claimed to have seen a man driving a four-wheeler that belonged to the victim. The four-wheeler had been stolen from a shop on Prater Road in Sulphur along with a motor. 

Deputies found the suspect, identified as Zachariah N. Jessie, 19, and interviewed him about the four-wheeler. Upon investigation, Jessie revealed he had more stolen items at his residence. When deputies arrived at Zachariah's residence they learned that his relative, Joshua M. Jessie, 17, had also participated in the burglaries and thefts.

Detectives were able to locate numerous stolen items that were worth about $10,000 from the burglary on Prater Road. Another $5,000 worth of stolen items were located at the Jessies' residence from a burglary that occurred at a home on E. Burton Street, as well as other stolen items from a case being worked by the Sulphur Police Department. 

When detectives spoke with Joshua he told them he broke into the house on E. Burton Street, as well as the shop located on Prater Road on several occasions with Zachariah. 

Zachariah and Joshua were both booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. 

Zachariah is charged with 5 counts of simple burglary, theft from $5,000 to $25,000, illegal possession of stolen property, and simple criminal property damage under $1,000. Joshua is charged with 5 counts of simple burglary, and theft $5,000 to $25,000. Both men's bond is set at $24,500.

CPSO Detective Randall Gibbons is the lead investigator. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Rally for arrested Vermilion teacher held Thursday

    Rally for arrested Vermilion teacher held Thursday

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-01-11 22:59:49 GMT
    (Source: The Advertiser)(Source: The Advertiser)

    Advocates of a Vermilion Parish teacher arrested Monday during a school board meeting will hold a rally Thursday afternoon showing their support for her. KPLC will be livestreaming the rally. Mobile users can watch HERE.

    More >>

    Advocates of a Vermilion Parish teacher arrested Monday during a school board meeting will hold a rally Thursday afternoon showing their support for her. KPLC will be livestreaming the rally. Mobile users can watch HERE.

    More >>

  • Geaux Teach at McNeese invites future educators to tour facilities

    Geaux Teach at McNeese invites future educators to tour facilities

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-01-11 22:56:22 GMT

    McNeese State University will be opening its classrooms to high school students interested in pursuing teaching degrees. The Department of Education Professions is hosting “Geaux Teach” for high school juniors and seniors Friday, Jan. 19. The event will allow sixty students from 10 high schools in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes to get a look at what it takes to be a teacher. Here's what is on the agenda for those students: A tour of the facilities Rotate through ses...

    More >>

    McNeese State University will be opening its classrooms to high school students interested in pursuing teaching degrees. The Department of Education Professions is hosting “Geaux Teach” for high school juniors and seniors Friday, Jan. 19. The event will allow sixty students from 10 high schools in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes to get a look at what it takes to be a teacher. Here's what is on the agenda for those students: A tour of the facilities Rotate through ses...

    More >>

  • Governor's office issues warnings ahead of cold snap

    Governor's office issues warnings ahead of cold snap

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-11 22:51:56 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana GOHSEP)(Source: Louisiana GOHSEP)

    The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone across Louisiana to be aware of freezing temperatures expected this weekend. Some portions of the state in extreme Northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow, making it dangerous to be on the roads in those areas. House fires have also been a problem this winter during long periods of freezing conditions.

    More >>

    The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone across Louisiana to be aware of freezing temperatures expected this weekend. Some portions of the state in extreme Northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow, making it dangerous to be on the roads in those areas. House fires have also been a problem this winter during long periods of freezing conditions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly