Two Sulphur men arrested on burglary and theft charges

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office has arrested two Sulphur men who were found to be in possession of several stolen items, according to spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Deputies responded to a call on Dec. 21 in reference to a victim who claimed to have seen a man driving a four-wheeler that belonged to the victim. The four-wheeler had been stolen from a shop on Prater Road in Sulphur along with a motor.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as Zachariah N. Jessie, 19, and interviewed him about the four-wheeler. Upon investigation, Jessie revealed he had more stolen items at his residence. When deputies arrived at Zachariah's residence they learned that his relative, Joshua M. Jessie, 17, had also participated in the burglaries and thefts.

Detectives were able to locate numerous stolen items that were worth about $10,000 from the burglary on Prater Road. Another $5,000 worth of stolen items were located at the Jessies' residence from a burglary that occurred at a home on E. Burton Street, as well as other stolen items from a case being worked by the Sulphur Police Department.

When detectives spoke with Joshua he told them he broke into the house on E. Burton Street, as well as the shop located on Prater Road on several occasions with Zachariah.

Zachariah and Joshua were both booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Zachariah is charged with 5 counts of simple burglary, theft from $5,000 to $25,000, illegal possession of stolen property, and simple criminal property damage under $1,000. Joshua is charged with 5 counts of simple burglary, and theft $5,000 to $25,000. Both men's bond is set at $24,500.

CPSO Detective Randall Gibbons is the lead investigator.

