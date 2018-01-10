Two Sulphur men arrested on burglary and theft charges

Advocates of a Vermilion Parish teacher arrested Monday during a school board meeting will hold a rally Thursday afternoon showing their support for her. KPLC will be livestreaming the rally. Mobile users can watch HERE.More >>
Advocates of a Vermilion Parish teacher arrested Monday during a school board meeting will hold a rally Thursday afternoon showing their support for her. KPLC will be livestreaming the rally. Mobile users can watch HERE.More >>
McNeese State University will be opening its classrooms to high school students interested in pursuing teaching degrees. The Department of Education Professions is hosting “Geaux Teach” for high school juniors and seniors Friday, Jan. 19. The event will allow sixty students from 10 high schools in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes to get a look at what it takes to be a teacher. Here's what is on the agenda for those students: A tour of the facilities Rotate through ses...More >>
McNeese State University will be opening its classrooms to high school students interested in pursuing teaching degrees. The Department of Education Professions is hosting “Geaux Teach” for high school juniors and seniors Friday, Jan. 19. The event will allow sixty students from 10 high schools in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes to get a look at what it takes to be a teacher. Here's what is on the agenda for those students: A tour of the facilities Rotate through ses...More >>
The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone across Louisiana to be aware of freezing temperatures expected this weekend. Some portions of the state in extreme Northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow, making it dangerous to be on the roads in those areas. House fires have also been a problem this winter during long periods of freezing conditions.More >>
The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone across Louisiana to be aware of freezing temperatures expected this weekend. Some portions of the state in extreme Northeast Louisiana could be impacted by ice and snow, making it dangerous to be on the roads in those areas. House fires have also been a problem this winter during long periods of freezing conditions.More >>
Jan. 11, 2018, Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report: Dexter Joseph Allen, 30, Fenton. Possession of Narcotic. Bond $2,500.00 Je'Markis Laron Goins, 17, Lake Charles. Theft of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, resisting an officer. Bond: $10,000.00 Gabriel Craig Sonnier, 21, Lake Charles. Aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons. Bond: $75,000.00 Brian Keith Robinson, 27, Lake Charles. Direct contempt of court. Paul Clayton Kenner...More >>
Jan. 11, 2018, Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report: Dexter Joseph Allen, 30, Fenton. Possession of Narcotic. Bond $2,500.00 Je'Markis Laron Goins, 17, Lake Charles. Theft of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, resisting an officer. Bond: $10,000.00 Gabriel Craig Sonnier, 21, Lake Charles. Aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons. Bond: $75,000.00 Brian Keith Robinson, 27, Lake Charles. Direct contempt of court. Paul Clayton Kenner...More >>
The Martin Luther King memorial breakfast will be held on Friday, Jan. 12, at Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles.More >>
The Martin Luther King memorial breakfast will be held on Friday, Jan. 12, at Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles.More >>