Lake Charles woman collects $71,000 in benefits meant for deceased father

A Lake Charles woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $71,000 of her deceased father's Social Security benefits, according to U.S. attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Heather Vincent, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds Wednesday. According to Van Hook, Vincent's father died on Feb. 1, 2014, and Vincent continued collecting and spending his Social Security benefits until Feb. 28, 2017.

Vincent did not notify Social Security that her father had died and she spent approximately $71,463 in benefits that were deposited into her father's account.

Vincent will be sentenced on April 17 and faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

