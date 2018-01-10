1737 West Sale Road

Lake Charles

337-477-9033

Big Daddy's Sports Grill - voted Best Burger in town!

Whenever you're hungry, and whatever you're hungry for, you'll find it at Big Daddy’s! Breakfast, lunch and dinner, get it the way you like it. Po boys, burgers, spuds, salads and dinner plates! Thursday is Burger Day and our half pound Big Daddy Burger with fries on special - 2 for $12. Try our NEW "Build Your Own Burger" Bar and top your burger any way you like it!

On the menu:

• Poboys

• Burgers made any way you like it!

• Crawfish etouffee

• Fried fish

• Grilled potatoes

• Pork steaks and rice dressing



Visit us online