WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: MLK Memorial Breakfast at Glad Tidings Church

The Martin Luther King Memorial Breakfast will be held Friday, Jan. 12, at Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles.

KPLC will live stream the event online. Mobile users, click HERE if unable to watch the program.

Rev. Byron Broussard of The Love Center from Atlanta, Georgia will be the guest speaker.

The first-place winners of the MLK essay writing contest from each school division will read their winning essay and community figures will be recognized and presented with the "MLK Unsung Hero Award" at the memorial breakfast.

