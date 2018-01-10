Cold and flu season: Which pharmacies in the Lake area have cert - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cold and flu season: Which pharmacies in the Lake area have certain medication available?

By KPLC Digital Staff
With cold and flu in full force across southwest Louisiana, some pharmacies are dealing with a shortage of medicine to treat symptoms. KPLC has called around to many pharmacies in the Lake area to find out what is available right now. It is important to note both medications are available by prescription only and must be directed by a physician.

Lake Charles

  • Kroger Pharmacy, 600 12th Street Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu:  Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: No
  • Walmart Pharmacy, 2011 Ryan Street, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine:  Yes
  • Walgreens Pharmacy, 2636 Ryan Street, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: No
  • Rite Aid Pharmacy, 2825 Ryan Street, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes (not for children)
    • Promethazine with codeine:  No
  • Gordons Drug Store, 2716 Lake Street, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: Yes
  • Boudreaux's New Drug Store, 404 E Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: Yes
  • Sam's Club Pharmacy,  2025 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: Yes
  • Walmart Pharmacy, 3451 Nelson Road, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: No
  • Albertsons Pharmacy, 4060 Ryan Street, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: Yes
  • Walmart Pharmacy, 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: Yes
  • Walmart Pharmacy, 2500 N. Martin Luther King Hwy, Lake Charles
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: Yes

Sulphur

  • Kroger Pharmacy, 1421 S Beglis Parkway, Sulphur
    • Tamiflu: Yes (high stock of capsules, low stock of liquid)
    • Promethazine with codeine: No
  • Walmart Pharmacy, 525 N Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: No
  • Walgreens Pharmacy, 1021 Beglis Parkway, Sulphur
    • Tamiflu: Yes
    • Promethazine with codeine: No

