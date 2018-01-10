Cold and flu season: Which pharmacies in the Lake area have certain medication available?

With cold and flu in full force across southwest Louisiana, some pharmacies are dealing with a shortage of medicine to treat symptoms. KPLC has called around to many pharmacies in the Lake area to find out what is available right now. It is important to note both medications are available by prescription only and must be directed by a physician.

Lake Charles

Kroger Pharmacy, 600 12th Street Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: No

Walmart Pharmacy, 2011 Ryan Street, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: Yes

Walgreens Pharmacy, 2636 Ryan Street, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: No

Rite Aid Pharmacy, 2825 Ryan Street, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes (not for children) Promethazine with codeine: No

Gordons Drug Store, 2716 Lake Street, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: Yes

Boudreaux's New Drug Store, 404 E Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: Yes

Sam's Club Pharmacy, 2025 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: Yes

Walmart Pharmacy, 3451 Nelson Road, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: No

Albertsons Pharmacy, 4060 Ryan Street, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: Yes

Walmart Pharmacy, 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: Yes

Walmart Pharmacy, 2500 N. Martin Luther King Hwy, Lake Charles Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: Yes



Sulphur

Kroger Pharmacy, 1421 S Beglis Parkway, Sulphur Tamiflu: Yes (high stock of capsules, low stock of liquid) Promethazine with codeine: No

Walmart Pharmacy, 525 N Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: No

Walgreens Pharmacy, 1021 Beglis Parkway, Sulphur Tamiflu: Yes Promethazine with codeine: No



Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.