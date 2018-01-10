121 Dr. Michael Debakey Drive
Lake Charles
337-310-7499
121 Artisan Bistro offers delicious upscale comfort food featuring the freshest and finest ingredients
Come discover our unique dining experience! Serving up Italian favorites with a Southwest Louisiana flair, your 121 experience will take you from outstanding starters to decadent desserts. Try a hand cut, fresh steak cooked to perfection in our Stone Hearth Ovens, or a Signature Pasta like the Mona Lisa with fresh gulf shrimp & jumbo lump crab meat. We would love to serve you, you are the reason we love what we do!
On the menu:
• Starters like our smoked duck appetizer, flash fried oysters, lamb lollipops
• Stone Hearth Favorites - hand cut fresh steaks cooked to perfection
• Signature pastas, pizzas and classic Italian dishes
• Fresh gulf shrimp and crab
• Famous desserts like our White Chocolate Bread Pudding
• Wines and house cocktails
Visit us online
