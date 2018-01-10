501 North Adams Street

Welsh

337-734-4772

Cajun Tales invites you to come early and stay late!

Our family owned restaurant opened in 1989 with the vision of providing excellent food & service at reasonable prices for our local and out of town guests. We have stayed committed to this goal. Here you’ll find Good Friends, Great Food, and Friendly Service!

On the menu:

• Breakfast served daily until 10:30am

• Starters like our fried crab fingers, alligator, and Bayou Sampler

• Local favorites include chicken fried steak or chicken, red beans and rice, and boudin

• Fresh seafood - crawfish, crabs, shrimp, fish and oysters

• Steaks

• Soups and salads

• Gumbo



Visit us online