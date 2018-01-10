719 Ryan Street

Downtown Lake Charles

337-494-5862

A great place for fantastic food and drinks in the heart of Lake Charles!

Since 2004, Luna Bar & Grill has served fantastic food in Downtown Lake Charles. With a diverse menu that mixes regional flavor with eclectic tastes, there’s something for everyone at Luna Bar & Grill. We’re always a great choice for lunch and dinner, but did you know we also have one of the best brunches around? Come check out our Jazz Brunch every Sunday from 10AM to 2PM!

On the menu:

• Unique appetizers like our crawfish bread and galactic crab dip

• Salads

• Beef, chicken and seafood entrees

• Out of this world sandwiches



Visit us online