Tammy Call's cold case reopened in Vernon Parish

In February of 1990, 15-year-old Tammy Call vanished from Leesville High School.

The Call family did everything they could to find their daughter.

"We had newspaper articles, they had her featured on the runaway train, she was on missing and exploited children, she was on the Walmart wall," said Tammy's father, Joe Call.

Seven years after her disappearance, the Call's received devastating news.

Tammy Call's remains were found in the woods at Fort Polk and her case quickly went cold.

"The Sheriff's department worked up the case, did interviews, there's just never been a definite suspect," said Vernon Parish Sheriff, Sam Craft.

The Call's believe even after 27 years since her disappearance, closure can still be attained.

If you have any information that could lead investigators to who killed Tammy Call, you're urged to call the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311.

