Fur and Wildlife Festival returns to Cameron Parish this weekend

The 60th Annual Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival kicks off this Friday in Cameron Parish.

The annual event is known as southwest Louisiana’s ‘“oldest and coldest” festival’ which highlights all the local, natural resource industries in the area will take place Friday, Jan. 12 starting at noon through midnight then again on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. through midnight at the fairgrounds in downtown Cameron (located at the former Pat's of Cameron, 513 Marshall Street).

This year's festival will honor the crabbing industry for the very first time since it has become a huge livelihood to Cameron Parish residents.

Those who attend will get to experience everything from a Gumbo Cook-off, pageants, a 5k and 1 Mile Run/Walk, dances, Cajun music, exhibits and a carnival complete with amusement rides catering to attendees of all ages.

And for those feeling competitive, there are several unique contests to enter like duck and goose calling, trap setting, nutria and muskrat skinning, oyster shucking and skeet shooting. Hunters, don’t forget about the dog trials.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Cameron Parish Junior Livestock Program and the valedictorian scholarship program for high schools located in the area.

For more information click HERE.

