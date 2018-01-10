Report: Florida State interested in McNeese's Lance Guidry for assistant coaching job

According to a report from GridironNow.com, McNeese head football coach Lance Guidry made a trip to Tallahassee, FL over the weekend and is being considered as an assistant coach for the Florida State Seminoles.

KPLC attempted to contact Guidry directly for comment, but no response has been given. McNeese officials declined to comment on the report.

Guidry's interest in the position stems directly from his relationship with new FSU coach, Willie Taggart. Guidry served as defensive coordinator under Taggart at Western Kentucky for two seasons (2011-2012). Guidry was WKU's interim head coach for the Little Caesars Bowl in 2012, after Taggart left to coach South Florida.

Guidry's base salary at McNeese is $180,000. The lowest paid coach on FSU's 2017 coaching staff was linebackers coach Bill Miller at $347,000. So if Guidry were to accept a job with the Seminoles, he'd be in line for a much higher salary.

In two seasons as the head coach at McNeese, Guidry has posted a 15-7 overall record, including a 12-6 mark in the Southland Conference.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.